Volkswagen Taigun gets new variants: GT Edge limited collection launched

The Volkswagen Taigun has been introduced in some new variants along with a GT Edge Limited Collection model. This mid-size SUV is priced from Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India has introduced some new trims and colour shades for its best-selling SUV – Taigun. This German car manufacturer is also accepting bookings for the GT Edge Limited Collection variants via the Volkswagen India website. The variant-wise prices of Volkswagen Taigun’s new trims are mentioned below.

Volkswagen Taigun: New variants’ price list

VW Taigun variant Paint scheme Price (ex-showroom) GT DSG All colours Rs 16.79 lakh GT Plus MT All colours Rs 17.79 lakh GT Plus MT (GT Edge) Deep Black Pearl Rs 17.99 lakh GT Plus MT (GT Edge) Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs 18.19 lakh GT Plus DSG (GT Edge) Deep Black Pearl Rs 19.25 lakh GT Plus DSG (GT Edge) Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs 19.45 lakh

The new GT DSG and GT Plus MT variants of the Volkswagen Taigun have been priced at Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. This mid-size SUV also gets two new paint schemes, Deep Black Pearl & Carbon Steel Grey Matte, which will be offered under the GT Edge Limited Collection. One can book it online on the company’s official website.

Volkswagen Taigun: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Volkswagen Taigun is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI unit that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun Hindi Review:

