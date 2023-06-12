Volkswagen Taigun gets new variants: GT Edge limited collection launched

Volkswagen India has introduced some new trims and colour shades for its best-selling SUV – Taigun. This German car manufacturer is also accepting bookings for the GT Edge Limited Collection variants via the Volkswagen India website. The variant-wise prices of Volkswagen Taigun’s new trims are mentioned below.
Volkswagen Taigun: New variants’ price list
|VW Taigun variant
|Paint scheme
|Price (ex-showroom)
|GT DSG
|All colours
|Rs 16.79 lakh
|GT Plus MT
|All colours
|Rs 17.79 lakh
|GT Plus MT (GT Edge)
|Deep Black Pearl
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|GT Plus MT (GT Edge)
|Carbon Steel Grey Matte
|Rs 18.19 lakh
|GT Plus DSG (GT Edge)
|Deep Black Pearl
|Rs 19.25 lakh
|GT Plus DSG (GT Edge)
|Carbon Steel Grey Matte
|Rs 19.45 lakh
The new GT DSG and GT Plus MT variants of the Volkswagen Taigun have been priced at Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. This mid-size SUV also gets two new paint schemes, Deep Black Pearl & Carbon Steel Grey Matte, which will be offered under the GT Edge Limited Collection. One can book it online on the company’s official website.
Volkswagen Taigun: Engine and gearbox
Powering the Volkswagen Taigun is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI unit that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG.
Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun Hindi Review:
