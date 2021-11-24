Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

The new Volkswagen Taigun has received a marginal price hike in India. Prices of this German mid-size SUV now range between Rs 10.54 lakh - Rs 17.54 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Taigun, in September this year. The VW Taigun is a part of the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project and it is a very important car for the Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker. Moreover, with more than 18,000 bookings already, it has received a positive response from the market. Now, after two months of launch, the Volkswagen Taigun has received a price hike in India. However, the good news is that the price hike isn’t substantial.

Volkswagen Taigun has got a marginal price hike. The company has increased the prices of this mid-size SUV by Rs 4,300 across the variant line-up. Upon launch, the Taigun was priced between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. However, now after the price hike, its prices range between Rs 10.54 lakh – Rs 17.54 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise new ex-showroom prices of the Volkswagen Taigun are mentioned below:

Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 10.54 lakh

Highline 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 12.84 lakh

Highline 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 14.14 lakh

Topline 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 14.61 lakh

Topline 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 15.95 lakh

GT 1.5 TSI MT – Rs 15.04 lakh

GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG – Rs 17.54 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Skoda Kushaq. It is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Its 1.5-litre TSI motor features the cylinder deactivation technology too.

