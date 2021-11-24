Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

The new Volkswagen Taigun has received a marginal price hike in India. Prices of this German mid-size SUV now range between Rs 10.54 lakh - Rs 17.54 lakh, ex-showroom.

By:Updated: Nov 24, 2021 1:45 PM
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen India launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Taigun, in September this year. The VW Taigun is a part of the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project and it is a very important car for the Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker. Moreover, with more than 18,000 bookings already, it has received a positive response from the market. Now, after two months of launch, the Volkswagen Taigun has received a price hike in India. However, the good news is that the price hike isn’t substantial.

volkswagen taigun interior

Volkswagen Taigun has got a marginal price hike. The company has increased the prices of this mid-size SUV by Rs 4,300 across the variant line-up. Upon launch, the Taigun was priced between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. However, now after the price hike, its prices range between Rs 10.54 lakh – Rs 17.54 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise new ex-showroom prices of the Volkswagen Taigun are mentioned below: 

Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 10.54 lakh

Highline 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 12.84 lakh

Highline 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 14.14 lakh

Topline 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 14.61 lakh

Topline 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 15.95 lakh

GT 1.5 TSI MT – Rs 15.04 lakh

GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG – Rs 17.54 lakh

Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun Review: 

The Volkswagen Taigun shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Skoda Kushaq. It is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Its 1.5-litre TSI motor features the cylinder deactivation technology too.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

