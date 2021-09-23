Volkswagen Taigun Dynamic Line vs Performance Line: Price, Variants Explained

The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched and it brings some changes to how we have come to know of the brand. Particularly how it breaks down variants of its models. So what is the Taigun Dynamic Line and what is the Taigun Performance Line? We explain.

After much anticipation, the Volkswagen Taigun is now on sale in the Indian market. Volkswagen India has launched the Taigun between Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, unlike VW models in the past, the Taigun is being offered in a different variant style. For the Taigun, Volkswagen has introduced two new lines — Dynamic Line and Performance Line. Within these two variant break up, VW has segregated them even further.

Within the Dynamic Line, there are three variants — Comfortline, Highline and Topline. Two of which have manual and automatic options. The Performance Line on the other hand has two variants — GT and GT Plus.

It may seem difficult to wrap one’s head around the variant break-up and what it means. So here we will attempt to simplify that for you.

The VW Taigun is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114hp and 178Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. It also comes with the option of a 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder petrol engine. This one is tuned to develop 148hp and 250Nm of torque. This more powerful engine is offered with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG option.

The Volkswagen Taigun models powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine are branded “Dynamic Line”. The 1.5-litre TSI engine powered Taigun models fall under the “Performance Line”.

Volkswagen Taigun Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Variant Wise Prices

Comfortline MT – Rs 10.5 lakh

– Rs 10.5 lakh Highline MT – Rs 12.8 lakh

– Rs 12.8 lakh Highline AT – Rs 14.1 lakh

– Rs 14.1 lakh Topline MT – Rs 14.6 lakh

– Rs 14.6 lakh Topline AT – Rs 15.9 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun Performance Line 1.5 TSI Variant Wise Prices

1.5 TSI MT GT – Rs 15 lakh

– Rs 15 lakh 1.5 TSI 7-DSG GT Plus – Rs 17.5 lakh

This kind of branding differentiation is new for automakers in India. Since most automakers are now offering more than one petrol engine option, they tend to use such branding exercises to separate their offerings in the market. For example, the Kia Seltos and Sonet are both offered with two petrol engine options as well as a diesel engine variant. They are further classified between Tech-Line and GT-Line. Similarly, Hyundai manages to differentiate its T-GDI engines simply as “Turbo”.

In the case of the Taigun, the 1.0 TSI versions being sold as Comfortline, Highline and Topline, while the 1.5 TSI models being classified as GT and GT Plus, the added differentiation of Dynamic Line and Performance Line seems a bit redundant. It is possible that over differentiating could lead to customers finding it difficult to understand the variant break-up and the product offering itself.

