Volkswagen Taigun Dynamic Line vs Performance Line: Price, Variants Explained

The Volkswagen Taigun has been launched and it brings some changes to how we have come to know of the brand. Particularly how it breaks down variants of its models. So what is the Taigun Dynamic Line and what is the Taigun Performance Line? We explain.

By:September 23, 2021 3:44 PM

After much anticipation, the Volkswagen Taigun is now on sale in the Indian market. Volkswagen India has launched the Taigun between Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). However, unlike VW models in the past, the Taigun is being offered in a different variant style. For the Taigun, Volkswagen has introduced two new lines — Dynamic Line and Performance Line. Within these two variant break up, VW has segregated them even further.

Within the Dynamic Line, there are three variants — Comfortline, Highline and Topline. Two of which have manual and automatic options. The Performance Line on the other hand has two variants — GT and GT Plus.

It may seem difficult to wrap one’s head around the variant break-up and what it means. So here we will attempt to simplify that for you.

The VW Taigun is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 114hp and 178Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. It also comes with the option of a 1.5-litre TSI 4-cylinder petrol engine. This one is tuned to develop 148hp and 250Nm of torque. This more powerful engine is offered with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG option.

The Volkswagen Taigun models powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine are branded “Dynamic Line”. The 1.5-litre TSI engine powered Taigun models fall under the “Performance Line”.

Volkswagen Taigun Dynamic Line 1.0 TSI Variant Wise Prices

Volkswagen Taigun Performance Line 1.5 TSI Variant Wise Prices

This kind of branding differentiation is new for automakers in India. Since most automakers are now offering more than one petrol engine option, they tend to use such branding exercises to separate their offerings in the market. For example, the Kia Seltos and Sonet are both offered with two petrol engine options as well as a diesel engine variant. They are further classified between Tech-Line and GT-Line. Similarly, Hyundai manages to differentiate its T-GDI engines simply as “Turbo”.

In the case of the Taigun, the 1.0 TSI versions being sold as Comfortline, Highline and Topline, while the 1.5 TSI models being classified as GT and GT Plus, the added differentiation of Dynamic Line and Performance Line seems a bit redundant. It is possible that over differentiating could lead to customers finding it difficult to understand the variant break-up and the product offering itself.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Taigun Dynamic Line vs Performance Line: Price, Variants Explained

Volkswagen Taigun Dynamic Line vs Performance Line: Price, Variants Explained

BMW C 400 GT Maxi-Scooter officially teased again: India launch soon?

BMW C 400 GT Maxi-Scooter officially teased again: India launch soon?

2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Live: India-specific SUVW

2021 Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Live: India-specific SUVW

Volkswagen enters the mid-size SUV segment with the Taigun, priced at ₹10.49 lakh onwards

Volkswagen enters the mid-size SUV segment with the Taigun, priced at ₹10.49 lakh onwards

Volkswagen Taigun launched at Rs 10.5 lakh: Kushaq sibling to rival Creta, Seltos, Astor

Volkswagen Taigun launched at Rs 10.5 lakh: Kushaq sibling to rival Creta, Seltos, Astor

New Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Revealed; Limited to just 250 units globally

New Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Revealed; Limited to just 250 units globally

Yamaha Aerox 155 Official Accessories revealed with prices

Yamaha Aerox 155 Official Accessories revealed with prices

Royal Enfield enters track riding with GT-R650 race bike: 24 kg lighter, more powerful!

Royal Enfield enters track riding with GT-R650 race bike: 24 kg lighter, more powerful!

Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Nissan Kicks offered with up to Rs 1 lakh in benefits

Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Nissan Kicks offered with up to Rs 1 lakh in benefits

Diminishing two-wheeler buying threshold: Ownership vs shared mobility

Diminishing two-wheeler buying threshold: Ownership vs shared mobility

Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Save up to Rs 50,000 on a new Hyundai Santro, Aura, Nios

Sept 2021 Car Discounts: Save up to Rs 50,000 on a new Hyundai Santro, Aura, Nios

TVS Raider 125 video review: Mileage, top speed, features, pros & cons explained

TVS Raider 125 video review: Mileage, top speed, features, pros & cons explained

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: What all has changed?

New Yamaha R15 V4 vs Old Yamaha R15 V3: What all has changed?

Top 5 features of MG Astor that Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos miss out on

Top 5 features of MG Astor that Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos miss out on

EVRE and Park+ to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across India by 2023

EVRE and Park+ to set up 10,000 EV charging stations across India by 2023

All-electric Audi e-tron GT range launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.8 crore

All-electric Audi e-tron GT range launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.8 crore

Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Hyundai Stargazer MPV spied again, reveals silhouette this time

Hyundai Stargazer MPV spied again, reveals silhouette this time

Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

Lamborghini delivers 300th car in India: Urus super-SUV the best seller

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 vs R15M: Price, features, colours difference explained