Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV unveiled: Kia Seltos rival to offer segment-first features

Volkswagen India, much before the expo, has unveiled the compact SUV for our market. The new SUV, called Taigun, was shown in a fetching orange colour. This is similar to what we have seen on the Audi Q8. This SUV is built on the same platform as the MQB AO IN and will compete with the Skoda Vision IN (set to be launched soon too).

While details are scarce at the moment, it is easy to see that the inspiration for the vehicle is very much the Tiguan SUV. Volkswagen had a SUV with a similar name for the Brazil market. In 2016, it was rumoured that this will be the very same SUV that will come to our market. Suffice to say that the Indian Taigun is all-new and gets a lone turbo petrol engine that will be paired to manual as well as DSG boxes. The Volkswagen Taigun has a 1.0-litre engine that produces 115hp of power and 200Nm. The gearboxes are a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG. There is no diesel but then there are talks for a CNG version.

As far as looks are concerned, all-LED headlights as well as tail lamps have been introduced. There are 16-inch wheels on offer while the inside of the cabin too is opulent. The upright stance of the vehicle means there will be lots of space in the cabin. A 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system is provided while the instrument console is an even bigger 10.25-inch digital unit. The vehicle concept looks premium for sure. This is a 5-seater as VW intends to have a 7-seater Tiguan for our market and will display that at the expo as well.

Price? No details were revealed but given the positioning and knowing that the Skoda SUV will be priced higher, we expect the VW Taigun price in India to start from Rs 11 lakh.