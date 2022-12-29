Volkswagen Taigun’s colour palette revised: All details

The Volkswagen Taigun is now offered in a total of six colour shades. This mid-size SUV is priced from Rs 11.56 lakh, ex-showroom, and takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Volkswagen India launched the Taigun mid-size SUV in September last year and it has been a very successful product for this German car manufacturer. The company recently updated the colour palette of the Taigun and this SUV is now offered in a total of six colour shades. Here are all the details about it.

Volkswagen Taigun: Colour variants

The Volkswagen Taigun is currently available in six colour variants. They are Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, Reflex Silver, Candy White and Wild Cherry Red. The Rising Blue paint scheme was recently introduced with the First Anniversary Edition of the SUV and it has now been made available for all the variants.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun Review:

Volkswagen Taigun: Engine and gearbox

The Volkswagen Taigun is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI motor, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The other mill is a 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen Taigun: Price and rivals

Volkswagen India’s popular mid-size SUV, Taigun, is currently priced from Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 18.96 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that the Taigun is currently India’s safest SUV and it bagged a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

