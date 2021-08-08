Volkswagen Taigun bookings to open tomorrow: All about Creta, Seltos challenger

Express Drives was the first one to report that the Taigun will be launched in the third week of September. More details below.

By:Updated: Aug 08, 2021 9:03 PM

 

If you are someone who has been waiting for the new Volkswagen Taigun, here is a piece of good news for you! The company will start bookings for the Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV starting tomorrow i.e. 9th of August 2021. We at Express Drives were the first ones to report that the Taigun will be launched in India in the third week of September. Moreover, the deliveries of the Taigun will also commerce during the same time only. Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Taigun shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq. Moreover, the Taigun will be localized by up to 95 percent.

The Taigun will be launched with a 1.0-litre, TSI engine along with a 1.5-litre TSI engine. There will be no diesel engine on offer. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual for both engines along with a 6-speed Automatic for the 1.0-litre motor. The bigger motor, on the other hand, would also be available with the 7-speed DSG. Once launched, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will rub shoulders against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment.

In terms of prime safety equipment, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will get Electronic Stability Control along with up to 6 airbags, ISOFIX anchors, Hill Hold Assist, parking sensors and also, tyre pressure monitors. The Taigun will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and Volkswagen claims that the Taigun will offer “spacious and roomy interiors”. Coming to the exterior highlights of the car, the Taigun will get sleek LED headlamps with LED DRL units. There is a good amount of chrome at the front while at the rear, the SUV features LED infinity tail lights that run across the width of the vehicle.

The top-spec variant of the Taigun will get 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels along with door handles with chrome garnish, roof rails, and also, a blacked-out B-pillar. More details to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the dope. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

