Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition launched in India: All details

The Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition has been launched in India. It is available in a vibrant new ‘Rising Blue’ colour along with Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red paint schemes.

Volkswagen India launched the Taigun mid-size SUV in September last year. Now, to celebrate its one year in India, the German car manufacturer has introduced the First Aniversary Edition of the SUV. The Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition is available in a vibrant new ‘Rising Blue’ colour along with Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red paint schemes.

This special edition of the Volkswagen Taigun is offered on the Dynamic Line, Topline variants and is available with the 1.0 TSI motor only. In terms of design, it adorns a sportier look and flaunts its ‘1st’ anniversary badging inside and out. In addition, the Taigun First Anniversary Edition gets eleven specially developed elements, including high lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, etc.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV global debut today: Here’s what to expect

It also sports black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminium pedals. Celebrating the milestone, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reaching the global stage by being the Top 3 finalists at the World Car of the Year. We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation, and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He added, “The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. With the introduction of this celebratory First Anniversary Edition offering, we would like to thank our valued customers who have been instrumental in making Taigun one of the most admired SUVW in India and resonated the #HustleModeOn personality of the Taigun.”

Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun Review:

The Volkswagen Taigun is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI motor, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It gets a 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine too, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG. The standard version of the Volkswagen Taigun is currently priced from Rs 11.40 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.