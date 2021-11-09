Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

Volkswagen India has stopped accepting bookings for the T-Roc as the second batch of the SUV is sold out in India. The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc was priced in India at Rs 21.35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Volkswagen T-Roc was first launched in India in March 2020 at Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The SUV was imported to India as a CBU (completely built unit) in limited numbers and the first batch of 1,000 units was sold out in just a few months. In April this year, the company brought the second batch of this SUV at Rs 21.35 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, a premium of Rs 1.36 lakh over the 2020 model, and now it is also sold out. The German carmaker has officially announced that the bookings for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc SUV are now closed in India.    

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc was brought to India as a fully imported model from the company’s manufacturing plant in Poland. In terms of market positioning, it slots below the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and above the recently launched Taigun in the company’s India line-up. Talking about the powertrain, the T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol engine. This turbo petrol motor churns out 148hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and it gets Volkswagen’s cylinder deactivation tech too. 

Volkswagen T-Roc is a handsome-looking SUV. It gets all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs which also double up as turn indicators. It has a distinctive styling with a raked roofline towards the rear that gives it a coupe-like appeal. This SUV runs on dual-tone 17-inch alloys and it gets body-cladding all-around with skid plates at the front and rear. The T-Roc was offered in India in five colour shades. There were four dual-tone options, namely Curcuma Yellow, Energetic Orange, Indium Grey, Ravenna Blue, and Pure White, all of them with a black roof. 

The SUV was offered in a Deep Black Pearl mono-tone shade too. In terms of features, the Volkswagen T-Roc gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, a dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, etc. Volkswagen India has not yet revealed whether they will be bringing more batches of the T-Roc in the country or not. The company’s official website currently asks prospective customers to stay tuned for further updates. 

