Volkswagen T-Roc SUV spied testing in India: What all to expect from Kia Seltos rival!

The upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc has been spotted testing in India. In the images by Team-BHP, one can see that the test mule wore a lot of camouflage but despite that, a lot about this SUV including the front fascia has been revealed. Looking at the pictures, the T-Roc seems to have been following the footsteps of the international-spec model as it has a highly similar design. As seen in the spy shots, the front end of the SUV gets a hexagonal grille along with LED projector headlamps. One can also see the bullet-shaped LED DRLs on the bumper along with fog lamps below. The T-Roc can be seen with five-spoke alloy wheels along with underbody cladding that gives it a sporty appearance. The pictures also reveal the rear portion of the SUV and one can see LED tail lamps along with a roof-mounted spoiler at the rear.

Volkswagen T-Roc rear (Image courtesy: Team-BHP)

The cabin of the Volkswagen T-Roc is not visible in the images but you can expect the interiors to be premium. The interiors will get an all-black treatment along with body-coloured bits on the dashboard and the door pads. The global-spec T-Roc gets an 11.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can also expect features like wireless charging and a sunroof on the India-bound model.

The India-bound Volkswagen T-Roc is likely to get power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol TSI engine. The SUV might be offered with an optional AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) system as well. Once launched, the Volkswagen T-Roc will primarily go up against the likes of Kia Seltos in the segment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you still haven't, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Do let us know what do you think about the Volkswagen T-Roc?

Image source: Team-BHP