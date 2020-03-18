Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Priced at Rs 19.99 lakh only imported SUV in segment

The Volkswagen T-Roc is built on the MQB platform and comes in as a CBU with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Volkswagen India has launched the T-Roc SUV at Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The T-Roc is the company’s second SUV model to be launched in India after the AllSpace. Volkswagen has brought both the SUVs in through the CBU route. They have basically avoided the process of homologating the vehicle and all due to the recent announcement by the government. Companies are allowed to bring in 2,500 units of their vehicles without the need to homologate them. This allows companies to cut down on the processing time and also gauge public interest in a product. It also gives them a feasibility analysis if producing the car or motorcycle here makes more sense.

Back to the T-Roc then. Our source tells us that more than 500 bookings for the T-Roc have happened so far. Express Drives believes that’s a tremendous response. There are five dual-tone colour options available for the SUV, with a lone monotone. Volkswagen says that deliveries will commence from mid-April.

The Volkswagen T-Roc uses a new 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine from the Evo family. The latter is a new range of engines that are not only cleaner but also Euro-VI compliant. For the Indian market, the engine has been made BS6 compliant. This engine manages to push 150hp of power and 250Nm. There is a 7-speed DSG paired with this engine and there are paddle shifters too. Volkswagen says that there is cylinder deactivation with this engine and this should help fuel efficiency in a big fashion.

The T-Roc has an understated design typical to most Volkswagens. This being said, there are all-LED headlamps with a previous-gen Tucson-styled DRLs, 17-inch dual-tone alloys and LED tail lamps. In the cabin, you get leather upholstery, sunroof, powered driver’s seat, digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system. The latter is compatible with Android and IOS devices, and also boasts Volkswagen’s WeConnect Go app. One can look at the vehicle information from this app and also call for emergency or roadside assistance.

Competitors to the Volkswagen T-Roc include the Jeep Compass as well as Hyundai Tucson. The T-Roc though is smaller than its competition and boasts a petrol-only variant. How that pans against the Tucson (petrol, diesel and 8-speed auto) or the Jeep Compass (petrol-DCT, diesel-auto) is something only time will tell.

