Volkswagen T-Roc launch tomorrow: 500+ bookings for the feature packed, fully imported SUV

The T-Roc will be a fully imported model and prices are expected to be around the Rs 18 lakh mark to rival the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

Volkswagen India will launch its second model in India tomorrow which will be the all-new T-Roc. The VW T-Roc made its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and the German automaker announced that it was already accepting bookings for the compact-SUV. While Volkswagen India officially has not released a number of bookings it has received for the T-Roc, but our sources have confirmed that the T-Roc has received more than 500 bookings since the Auto Expo.

What we already know about the T-Roc which will see its official launch in India is that the SUV will be fully imported model. Thus, we expect the VW T-Roc to be priced around the Rs 18 lakh mark. Volkswagen is also moving towards an all-petrol model line-up for the Indian market as it transitions to BS6. This means the T-Roc will be offered with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine and equipped with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with paddle shift. This engine will be tuned to develop 147hp and 240Nm of torque. It is likely that VW may offer this engine with its cylinder de-activation technology as well which would allow it to shut down half its cylinders when required resulting in improved fuel economy.

The India-spec T-Roc in terms of size will be identical to the international model. This means that the T-Roc will measure 4229mm in length, 1,831mm in width, 1,572mm in height, although the suspension will be tuned for India which may raise the height of the vehicle marginally. The T-Roc will have a Wheelbase of 2,595mm.

The T-Roc in India will come loaded with features like LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, the design sees a coupé-style roof, a panoramic sunroof, 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, all-round disc-brakes and a digital MID screen with analogue dials in the instrument cluster. Whether Volkswagen will offer the all-digital virtual cockpit as an option remains to be seen. It will also offer an all-new touchscreen infotainment system with a new operating system and user interface which will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The T-Roc expected to come with a six colour option and dual-tone combinations will be available. Volkswagen will also offer customisable options with the T-Roc as well. The T-Roc will rival the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass as it will be priced around the Rs 18-20 lakh range.

Volkswagen India is not expecting large numbers for the T-Roc due to its heavy price tag thanks to being a fully imported model. The T-Roc is essentially aimed at filling the gap intake and segment between the Tiguan and Tiguan All-Space model and the Volkswagen Taigun which will be launched sometime in 2021.

