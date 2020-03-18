Volkswagen T-Roc India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

The all-new Volkswagen T-Roc is set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. With the Coronavirus outbreak in India, most of the manufacturers have taken the digital route to launch their products and the T-Roc is no different. The vehicle was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and bookings for the compact SUV had already begun a few weeks back. While the company has not officially confirmed the booking numbers for the T-Roc, our sources have confirmed that the figure has crossed 500 mark since the biennial event. Being a fully imported model, we expect the price of the vehicle to be closer to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc will be offered with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox with paddle shift. The motor is good for developing 147hp of power and 240Nm of torque.
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: March 18, 2020 7:52:49 am
Good morning folks! Its another day and its another launch from another manufacturer. This time it's the Volkswagen T-Roc. The launch event is scheduled to take place towards noon and like always, we will be updating all the happenings in this LIVE blog. So sit back and enjoy the proceedings!