Volkswagen T-Roc India launch LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

The all-new Volkswagen T-Roc is set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. With the Coronavirus outbreak in India, most of the manufacturers have taken the digital route to launch their products and the T-Roc is no different. The vehicle was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and bookings for the compact SUV had already begun a few weeks back. While the company has not officially confirmed the booking numbers for the T-Roc, our sources have confirmed that the figure has crossed 500 mark since the biennial event. Being a fully imported model, we expect the price of the vehicle to be closer to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The T-Roc will be offered with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox with paddle shift. The motor is good for developing 147hp of power and 240Nm of torque.