Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is near production ready: Convertible SUV to go on sale in 2020

Volkswagen’s compact SUV contender has just taken its roof off, say hello to the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, a concept which is near production-ready. The open-top compact SUV is the first of its kind in its segment which is slated to go on sale globally in spring 2020. The manufacturer has currently only showcased the T-Roc Cabriolet concept digitally, and it is slated to make its first public appearance as a near production-ready concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) from 12 to 22 September.
Based on the same underpinnings of the hard-top four-door compact SUV, the T-Roc Cabriolet can open and close its fabric roof in nine seconds. This can even be done on the move at up to 30kmph. For occupant safety, the T-Roc will also come equipped with roll-over protection bars which extend behind the rear seats within a fraction of a second if the vehicle senses exceeding a defined lateral acceleration or vehicle tilt. In addition, the T-Roc Cabriolet is designed with a reinforced windscreen frame and other structural modifications in order to ensure maximum safety.
The T-Roc Cabriolet will also be a connected car featuring an E-SIM using Volkswagen’s next-generation Infotainment system (MIB3). It will feature an 8-sinch infotainment screen which will work cohesively with the 11.7-inch screen digital cockpit instrument cluster in front of the driver. Volkswagen will offer the T-Roc Cabriolet ins Style and R-Line packages. While the Style package will focus more on the design aspect, the R-Line will offer sporty exterior and interior packages like fog lights, sports-tuned running gear a different power-steering rack which weighs up better. Powering the convertible T-Roc, VW will be offering two turbo petrol motors which produce 115hp and 150h respectively. The manual transmission will be standard while the slick-shifting twin-clutch 7-speed DSG will be available as an option.
Currently, the T-Roc Cabriolet which will be showcased at Frankfurt is near production-ready and it will go into production in 2020, albeit with some changes from the concept. While the T-Roc is already on sale internationally, Volkswagen India will be launching the T-Roc soon which will be modified to meet the requirements of the Indian market in 2020. However, it is unlikely that the T-Roc Cabriolet would be offered in India, but you never know, as Volkswagen India does have a track record of throwing up surprises from time to time.
