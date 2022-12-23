Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey unveiled: All Details

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey will be limited to just 999 units.

Volkswagen is offering the T-Roc Cabriolet in a limited ‘Edition Grey’ small series where the open-top car features a special grey matte paint finish as well as interior and exterior accents in black. The special-edition model will be limited to just 999 units, gets driver assist systems powered by a 1.5-litre TSI engine producing 147bhp among other features. Deliveries are promised to begin in February 2023.

Volkswagen launched its first model with matt paintwork last year with the T-Roc “Edition Blue” and similar to that one, the new T-Roc Cabriolet “Edition Grey” also gets special paintwork where instead of a gloss paint finish, the basic paintwork in Indium Grey has a matte clear coat that claims to offer the same level of protection as the conventional clear coat, particularly with respect to its resistance to ultraviolet radiation and stone chipping.

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey: Features

Standard equipment includes Black Style design package with black trim strips and mirror covers and a black rear spoiler. The door handles, T-Roc lettering on the rear and 18-inch wheels are all black.

Technical equipment includes discover media navigation system that gets streaming and internet, ‘IQ.Drive’ driver assist package, a semi-automated driving assistance travel assist, and the lane keeping system lane assist among others.

The model is also optionally available with the additional Edition Plus package that includes black 19-inch wheels in Suzuka design, adaptive chassis control DCC, Discover Pro navigation system and BeatsAudio sound system.