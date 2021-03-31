Volkswagen T-Roc bookings open again: Prices up by this much

Bookings for the second imported batch of the Volkswagen T-Roc SUV are now open. But prices have increased by around a lakh. The T-Roc found a great amount of success in the Indian market, despite being a CBU. We explain it all.

The Volkswagen T-Roc arrived in India as a direct import with a handful of units being shipped. The Indian market jumped at the opportunity to get their hands on them. But then, VW ran into a problem. The supply was insufficient and the demand for it remained. Within a matter of time, the first batch of the SUV was sold out. Now Volkswagen has confirmed that the second batch has arrived and it has reopened bookings for it. Customer deliveries will begin from May 2021, however, there is a small caveat.

When the T-Roc first arrived, it was priced at Rs 19.99 lakh. The second batch of the T-Roc will carry a higher price tag. The T-Roc will now be priced at Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom. The rise in the price of the T-Roc would likely be down to the increase in input costs. The T-Roc’s direct rivals include the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson along with the Skoda Karoq.

Features and specifications remain the same for the T-Roc being offered in a single variant as before. It will come equipped with 6 Airbags, ABS, ESC, tyre Pressure Monitors and a reverse camera as before. Under the bonnet would be the same 1.5-litre EVO TSI 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, mated to the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard. The engine is tuned to develop 147 bhp and deliver 250 Nm of torque to the front wheels.

Additionally, Volkswagen has also decided to reopen bookings for its flagship SUV – Tiguan All-Space. The Tiguan All-Space will be powered by the same 2.0-litre TSI engine which develops 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It is also equipped with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Tiguan All-Space when it arrived first was priced at Rs 33.24 lakh (ex-showroom). While VW has not commented on the price of the second batch units of the Tiguan All-Space, it is expected to see a marginal rise like the T-Roc.

