Volkswagen T-Roc bookings closed: Here is why this CBU German SUV is sold out in India

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a fully imported car and it's first batch is already sold out, with dealerships receiving more than 500 bookings within a couple of days of launch.

Volkswagen India opened bookings of their SUV, the T-Roc in India during the pandemic but just before lockdown. A virtual press conference was held and the SUV was launched on March 18, just before the nationwide lockdown set in. Volkswagen had priced this imported SUV at Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Volkswagen T-Roc though its imported doesn’t need homologation because of the government’s new relaxed rules. According to the new rules, a company can import 2,500 units of a vehicle without needing to homologate it. This in short ensures that the manufacturer can test waters and see if the product has demand for manufacturing in India and sales thereon. Volkswagen India has now announced that the T-Roc bookings have been closed as all the imported units have been accounted for. The company hasn’t issued a clarification as to when the bookings will reopen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In June, there were rumours that the bookings have closed. However, a couple of dealers refuted this by saying that they still have stock. The Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a single EVO TSI 1.5-litre petrol engine. This engine makes 150hp of power and 250Nm of torque. A 7-speed DSG is used with this gearbox. There is cylinder deactivation tech involved as well. This helps increase fuel efficiency.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is also one of the most feature-loaded cars in its category. It comes with two-zone climate control, a sunroof, tyre pressure monitor, Vienna leather seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and many more. There is only one variant on offer. A digital instrument cluster has been provided as well. This car is a 5-seater.

In a similar fashion, Volkswagen has also imported the Tiguan AllSpace. The Tiguan is priced Rs 13 lakh more than the T-Roc and is a seven-seater as well. It boasts a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a DSG transmission.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.