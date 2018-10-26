Volkswagen T-Cross unveiled: Smallest VW SUV to rival Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier

After a streak of teaser photos and videos, Volkswagen has now taken the wraps off the all-new T-Cross SUV, which will be the smallest SUV in VW's product global lineup. Considering the popularity with compact SUVs in India, the T-Cross is bound to launch here. However, it will come with a Skoda badge which is only likely considering VW Group's latest announcement that says Skoda will be spearheading operations in India.

Volkswagen T-Cross, when launched, will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier in India. It will be based on Volkswagen's A0 version of MQB platform that also underpins Volkswagen Polo and Audi A1.

The T-Cross is 4.11 metres long and the styling is based on the bigger VW T-Roc SUV. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder that is available with either 94 hp pr 113 hp. Additionally, there's the 1.6-litre turbodiesel with 94 hp. A 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 148 hp will also join the lineup later on.

Based on the choice of variant, Volkswagen T-Cross can opt for a five- or six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. All versions of the T-Cross are front-wheel drive.

The base variant of Volkswagen T-Cross comes with standard features that include basics like a radio, height-adjustable driver's seat, and power windows. However, all T-Cross variants will feature lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and an anti-collision system with pedestrian detection.

The higher trim called Life will get a multifunction steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, an adjustable cargo floor, and a storage box in the centre console. The top trim Style will also feature LED headlights, a leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, sport seats in front, automatic climate control, and 17-inch wheels.