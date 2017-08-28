Volkswagen T-Cross Compact-SUV to be unveiled in 2018

We reported earlier that Volkswagen has revealed the all new T-Roc compact SUV in Italy recently. Now, the car manufacturer is planning to further expand its SUV range by revealing the Volkswagen T-Cross SUV in the latter half of 2018. The new Volkswagen T-Cross will be one of the 19 new SUVs planned by the car manufacturer before 2020. Some of the models will be made to specific markets. It will be based on the Volkswagen's MQB A0 platform, which also underpins the upcoming T-Roc. The new Volkswagen T-Cross SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that will produce 112 hp of power and 175 Nm f torque.

This is the same engine that was available in the T-Cross concept model, T-Cross Breeze concept, unveiled at the 2016 Geneva motor show. The unit is likely to be mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch as well as a manual gearbox. The T-Cross is expected to be available with both, front wheels and all-wheel-drive transmissions. The T-Cross is also expected to get a larger four-cylinder turbocharged engine alongside the 1.0-litre turbo. The concept model was claimed to hit a top speed of 187 kmph in 10.3 seconds.

The T-Cross will have a muscular stance and is expected to feature a wide grille, accentuated wheel arches, 20-inch R-Line alloy wheels. Similar to the T-Roc, the Volkswagen T-Cross will be positioned below the Tiguan and the Touareg in the company's portfolio.

Also Read: Volkswagen reveals T-Roc SUV and it looks gorgeous! Launch in 2018

It is expected that the car-maker will retain the T-Cross name for the production model. Volkswagen T-Cross will compete with the likes of the Audi Q2, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, Kia Stonic and Toyota CH-R. The company is also planning to launch the Touareg facelift that will be based on T-Prime GTE concept and an electric car that will be based on the I.D. Cross concept.