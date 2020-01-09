Volkswagen teases its SUV line-up for Auto Expo 2020: T-Cross, T-Roc, ID Crozz among others!

Volkswagen is going to showcase a host of SUVs at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The German carmaker's pavilion at the event will be full of concepts and production-ready versions of its upcoming utility vehicles. The brand has released a teaser of the same which showcases a line-up of four SUVs. These can be easily identified as the Volkswagen T-Roc, the ID Crozz concept, T-Cross and the Tiguan Allspace.

Volkswagen is going to launch the T-Roc compact SUV in India as a CBU. The debut of the same is likely to take place sometime during the first half of 2020. When launched, it will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. Volkswagen is likely to introduce this SUV in India with only a petrol engine option.

The T-Cross will be showcased as a concept, based on the MQB A0 IN platform from the brand. This will result in the India-spec version of the SUV. When launched, the Volkswagen T-Cross will stand as a competitor to the likes of Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. It has been codenamed as the A0 SUV.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will be the extended version of the standard five-seater Tiguan that is currently on sale in the Indian market. The Allpsace will offer seating capacity for seven passengers. The official launch of the same is going to take place sometime later this year itself. When introduced, it will compete against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

The Volkswagen ID Crozz is the all-electric SUV concept from the brand and part of its ID series which includes models such as the ID 3 hatchback and the ID Buzz electric minivan. The ID Crozz will result in an all-electric SUV from Volkswagen and has been confirmed to go into production. The brand has said that the production version of the same will first go on sale in America during this year itself.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We understand the rapidly changing preferences of our Indian consumers and in-line to the same, we will introduce one of our biggest SUV offensive portfolio for the Indian shores. Always keeping safety at the forefront, the upcoming carlines will re-define their respective segments, addressing the needs of our discerning Indian consumers. In India, we received tremendous response for our current SUV Volkswagen Tiguan and with our planned portfolio we expect to define it further.”