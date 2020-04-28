Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Volkswagen has shared this 100-point plan with its more than 40,000 suppliers and logistics partners throughout the world.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand has resumed vehicle production at its Wolfsburg plant beginning with the Golf production which will recommence on a one-shift basis — with reduced capacity and longer cycle times. Some 8,000 employees have returned to the production halls. Production of the Volkswagen Tiguan and Touran models, as well as the SEAT Tarraco, begins on Wednesday and multi-shift operation is to get underway again the following week. At the same time, some 2,600 suppliers, the majority of them located in Germany, have resumed production for Volkswagen’s main plant.

“Step-by-step resumption of production is an important signal for the workforce, dealerships, suppliers and the wider economy. In terms of managing the crisis, though, this is just the first step. Additional momentum is needed to stimulate demand in Germany and throughout Europe so that production volumes can be successively increased,” Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, said.

Some 1,400 vehicles are expected to have been built by the end of the first week of production at the Wolfsburg plant. Production is to be ramped up to more than 6,000 vehicles in the following week as multi-shift operation recommences. That represents approximately 40 percent of production prior to the start of the corona pandemic.

Dealers will now be able to deliver vehicles to customers – some 70 percent of dealerships have already reopened for business. After Zwickau, Wolfsburg is the second of the Volkswagen brand’s vehicle plants in Germany to resume production following the stoppage that began in mid-March.

Also read: Volkswagen starts online car sales: Integrates 137 sales touchpoints across India

Production in Bratislava, Slovakia, already recommenced last Monday. Production ramp-up is in line with the current availability of parts given the continuing impact of the corona pandemic, government requirements in Germany and Europe, the development of sales markets and the resulting modes of operation of the plants.

Volkswagen has shared this 100-point plan with its more than 40,000 suppliers and logistics partners throughout the world. Under normal operating conditions, 2,600 suppliers from 71 countries – a large proportion of them located in Germany – deliver around 21,000 different parts to the Wolfsburg plant every day in about 2,000 trucks and 100 rail cars. Every day, around 180 double-decker rail cars and some 185 car transporters leave the plant.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.