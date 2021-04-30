Volkswagen reduces service cost for cars by 25 per cent to attract more customers to Taigun

By reducing the cost of genuine spare parts and servicing, Volkswagen aims to bring down the ownership cost of its vehicles. With these new initiatives, the company wants to attract more buyers to their product portfolio, especially the upcoming Taigun SUV.

It is clear that Volkswagen has a very clear vision and enhanced focus on grabbing a bigger portion of the Indian automotive market. Seeing the high demand for compact SUVs, the company will be launching Taigun, a product made on MQB-A0-IN platform that has been specifically developed for India. In a bid to attract more and more customers to their upcoming product, the company has announced a reduction of service costs for all of their cars and new initiatives for better customer support.

It is no secret that servicing and spare part cost for Volkswagen cars is a little pricier compared to some other brands. But Volkswagen aims to change that with this announcement. The company has stated that genuine spare parts for their cars will now cheaper than before. The price reduction could be up to 11 per cent. Similarly, the cost of engine oil has come down by almost 32 per cent. Engine oil is something that is topped off or changed frequently in car service and thus it would save the customer a lot of money over a period of time. According to the company, these changes in cost mean that servicing cost of a Polo or Vento goes down by 23-25 per cent, depending on the variant. These reductions will also apply to the company’s upcoming SUV, Taigun. Even older vehicles like Ameo, Passat, Jetta, Polo GTI and more can benefit from these new initiatives. Volkswagen sells four cars in India right now – Polo, Vento, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace.

Not only this, but the company also has a service cost calculator that can be accessed on the website and will give customers an idea of the amount they will have to pay. This also ensures that pricing remains uniform across the country. Volkswagen has also introduced a new service called Volkswagen Service Cam, which informs and seeks a customer’s prior approval on additional repairs that may occur during inspection via a video recording.

Along with these, the company has also decided to increase the reach of mobile service units to cover almost 80 per cent of the country. With the mobile units, customers can get small repair work and inspections done at their doorsteps. These units will also be able to help customers who could be stranded in remote locations. Endeavours like these will surely increase the customers’ peace of mind.

If you own a Volkswagen vehicle and want to get information regarding repairs and servicing, you can connect with the company through their verified WhatsApp number +91 8433950909. The chatbot will update customers on service value packages, extended warranty, Roadside assistance and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.