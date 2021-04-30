Volkswagen reduces service cost for cars by 25 per cent to attract more customers to Taigun

By reducing the cost of genuine spare parts and servicing, Volkswagen aims to bring down the ownership cost of its vehicles. With these new initiatives, the company wants to attract more buyers to their product portfolio, especially the upcoming Taigun SUV.

By:April 30, 2021 11:31 AM

It is clear that Volkswagen has a very clear vision and enhanced focus on grabbing a bigger portion of the Indian automotive market. Seeing the high demand for compact SUVs, the company will be launching Taigun, a product made on MQB-A0-IN platform that has been specifically developed for India. In a bid to attract more and more customers to their upcoming product, the company has announced a reduction of service costs for all of their cars and new initiatives for better customer support.  

Volkswagen Vento & Polo service cost reduced by 25 per cent

It is no secret that servicing and spare part cost for Volkswagen cars is a little pricier compared to some other brands. But Volkswagen aims to change that with this announcement. The company has stated that genuine spare parts for their cars will now cheaper than before. The price reduction could be up to 11 per cent. Similarly, the cost of engine oil has come down by almost 32 per cent. Engine oil is something that is topped off or changed frequently in car service and thus it would save the customer a lot of money over a period of time. According to the company, these changes in cost mean that servicing cost of a Polo or Vento goes down by 23-25 per cent, depending on the variant. These reductions will also apply to the company’s upcoming SUV, Taigun. Even older vehicles like Ameo, Passat, Jetta, Polo GTI and more can benefit from these new initiatives. Volkswagen sells four cars in India right now – Polo, Vento, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace 

Not only this, but the company also has a service cost calculator that can be accessed on the website and will give customers an idea of the amount they will have to pay. This also ensures that pricing remains uniform across the country.  Volkswagen has also introduced a new service called Volkswagen Service Cam, which informs and seeks a customer’s prior approval on additional repairs that may occur during inspection via a video recording. 

Volkswagen to increase the reach of Mobile Service Units across India

Along with these, the company has also decided to increase the reach of mobile service units to cover almost 80 per cent of the country. With the mobile units, customers can get small repair work and inspections done at their doorsteps. These units will also be able to help customers who could be stranded in remote locations. Endeavours like these will surely increase the customers’ peace of mind.  

If you own a Volkswagen vehicle and want to get information regarding repairs and servicing, you can connect with the company through their verified WhatsApp number +91 8433950909. The chatbot will update customers on service value packages, extended warranty, Roadside assistance and more. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out in India in just 2 days: How you can still buy

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Hero MotoCorp virtual showroom goes live: Now buy these 9 bikes online

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Neo-retro styled Yamaha FZ-X spied during TVC shoot: Key details, specs, expected price

Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

Komaki develops new Li-ion battery with 220km range: To debut in these electric scooters

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 spied alongside updated Himalayan: Key details surface

Alert, car/bike buyers! "IN" registration plates launch likely: Benefits, disadvantages

Alert, car/bike buyers! "IN" registration plates launch likely: Benefits, disadvantages

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Suzuki Gixxer SF250 recalled in India to fix excessive engine vibration

Revolt Intellicorp secures Rs 150 crore funding: Eyes presence in 35 Indian cities with RV400, RV300

Revolt Intellicorp secures Rs 150 crore funding: Eyes presence in 35 Indian cities with RV400, RV300

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV announced: VW’s most exciting Electric car to date

Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

Honda Civic 11th gen unveiled with fresh design, two petrol engines, new features

Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors' design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

Breaking! Pratap Bose quits as Tata Motors' design chief; Martin Uhlarik steps in

Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Hyundai to spend Rs 20 crore to set up oxygen plants and aid for COVID-19 patients

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen available for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here's how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here's how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India's Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details

Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India's Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details