Volkswagen recalls Jetta, Vento and Polo: Here’s what went wrong!

The year of recalls continues, following the Ford EcoSport. Now Volkswagen has announced a recall for the Polo GT 1.5 and the Vento 1.5 that came equipped with a manual transmission for updates that have not been specified. Also included in the recall, is the Model Year 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI in order to replace the carbon canister O-rings. The affected Polos will be those that were manufactured between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017, and Ventos built between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016, are affected by this recall.

According to Volkswagen the unspecified changes to the Polos and the Ventos should take no more than 30-mins to be updated without any cost to the customer, while, the O-ring replacement job on the Volkswagen Jetta will be done free of cost. To ensure this process is smooth, VW has set up a special helpline for customers to call on in case their vehicle happens to be one of those that have been affected. Customers will be asked to enter their VIN numbers either on the hotline or on Volkswagens website to check eligibility for the recall.

The O-Ring replacement for the Jetta shouldn’t be a big worry for customers, as this mechanical ring that acts as a seal for the Carbon Canister in the Jetta. Even then, if your car is one of those listed, it goes without saying that you should head out and get it replaced as soon as possible. Now Volkswagen has not specified how many cars have been affected through this multi-model recall, but we estimate that it would be quite a significant number considering that they have a year full of each model that they have listed.