Volkswagen Polo, Vento defy downturn to post handsome growth: Here’s why

Despite a slowdown in automobile sales in the country, Volkswagen has positive news to report. Volkswagen Polo and Vento have both contributed a 19% growth in sales in October this year clocking 3,213 unit sales compared to 3,191 units in October last year. Just last month, VW India launched the facelift versions of the Polo and Vento with prices starting at Rs 5.8 lakh and Rs 8.76 lakh, respectively. The two have been updated in terms of design and features, but most of all both models now come with engines ready for BS-VI emission norms. Beginning 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty for its diesel range across the Polo, Ameo, and Vento models.

Commenting on the development, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Volkswagen India has been consistent in its performance on a month-to-month basis. The brand has been driving sustainable growth, which is reflected through our October 2019 results. It gives me immense pleasure to attribute this accomplishment to our product pillars – New Polo & Vento. As a brand, we’re devoted to offering a value-for-money proposition to Indian customers.

What is driving Volkswagen Polo, Vento sales?

Volkswagen Polo is by far the most popular car in the manufacturer's lineup in India. It has for years delivered on a sporty yet premium-looking hatchback that is also fun to drive. Similar is the case with the Vento. While the two have not undergone any major generation change during their tenure in India, they have been constantly updated with the times, boasting of features like a touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with an array of safety features in line with the government regulations and more. Last year, the Global NCAP crash test rated the Polo with four stars for driver and passenger safety.

2019 Volkswagen Vento TSI review: The only performance sedan in its class

The Polo recently celebrated 10 years in India, while the Vento was launched nine years ago. Without a full generation change, the Polo and Vento models seem to continue to record growth in sales for the manufacturer.

The latest update to the models was made in early September, featuring a tweaked exterior styling which seems to be inspired from the Polo GTI hot hatch model. This was in addition to the GT Line variants which offer a sportier appearance to the Polo and Vento models. The styling changes made to both models were, in addition, the convenience features which are now included like rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, new tail lamps, new alloy wheel designs and more.