Volkswagen Polo and Vento to get more expensive starting January 2021

Volkswagen joins other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Nissan, Honda Cars, Mahindra, Ford India, and more which have already announced price hikes.

Volkswagen on Thursday said it will hike prices of its hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento in India by up to 2.5 percent from next month. The company joins other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India, Audi India, and Hero MotoCorp, which have already announced that they would hike prices from January due to increased input costs.

“Effective January 2021, Volkswagen India announces a price revision of up to 2.5 percent across the Polo and Vento models in lieu to the rising input costs,” a spokesperson of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement. The company retails Polo and Vento at prices starting from Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.94 lakh, respectively.

In related news, Volkswagen recently teased its upcoming SUV Taigun which will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the very hot-selling segment of compact SUVs when launched in India.

Showcased first at the 2020 Auto Expo in February as a concept, the Taigun will join VW’s so-called “SUVW” line up, positioned below the T-Roc. Volkswagen India shared a video of the upcoming model suggesting its launch is to take place soon.

At the unveiling of the concept, Volkswagen India assured the arrival of the Taigun would take place in early 2021 (first-quarter). It is expected to come powered by the 1.0-litre, 3-pot, TSI engine from the VW Ventom paired with a manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. Higher-spec trims could get the 1.5-litre TSI from the T-Roc which is good for 148 hp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG.

