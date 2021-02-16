Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

There is yet another special edition model of the Volkswagen Polo and Vento. The new Turbo Edition is being offered with the Comfort Line model for both the hatchback and sedan, but changes are cosmetic only.

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento have been on sale in its same older form since it made its debut. Although mechanical and cosmetic updates along with new features have been added to both models over the course of the last decade. Trying to keep both the Polo and Vento models fresh, Volkswagen has announced another new limited edition model to boost sales. The new Volkswagen Polo and Vento Turbo Edition have been launched for Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh respectively. The model is based on the Comfort Line variant for both models and brings in a few cosmetic changes.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said with the Turbo edition, VW India’s aim is to offer continuous & striking enhancements on its popular product offerings – Polo & Vento that appeal to the discerning Indian customers.

The New Polo and Vento Turbo Editions feature the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, TSI engine which develops 108 bhp and 175 Nm of torque. The engine is offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission. But the Turbo Edition is designed to give both models a touch of sportiness. Both the Polo and Vento get a gloss-black finished spoiler, ORVM caps, sporty seat covers and a “Turbo Edition” badge on the fender. It also includes the Climatronic air-conditioning system.

The Polo and Vento Turbo Edition is being offered in all the standard colour options with both models. Customers can book them not only through there brand’s authorised dealerships, but also its official website as well.

