Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details

Volkswagen India has launched the new limited Matt Edition of the Polo, Vento in the country. The price of the new Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition starts at Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has today launched the new limited Matt Edition of the Polo and the Vento in the country. The Matt Edition will be available in the GT variant of the Polo and it has been priced at Rs 9.99 lakh. The company is offering the Matt Editon of the Vento in the Highline AT variant at Rs 11.94 lakh and the Highline Plus AT variant at Rs 13.34 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The deliveries of these limited edition models will commence immediately.

Talking about the changes in these new limited edition models, they have got a host of cosmetic updates. The limited Matt Edition of the Volkswagen Polo and Vento gets a Matte paint scheme. According to the company, the exterior of both the cars, including their roof, fuel flap, front and rear bumper will have the Carbon Steel Grey Matt finish. Whereas, the ORVM and door handles of these Volkswagen cars will come with a black glossy finish, giving them a sporty and premium look.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Polo 1.0 L TSI Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Matt Edition of the Volkswagen Polo and Vento are powered by the same BS6 compliant 1.0-litre TSI engine that powers their regular variants too. This turbo petrol motor churns out 108 HP of power and 175 Nm of peak torque. Both the Polo and the Vento Matt Edition come mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Their regular variants are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox too. The Matt Edition of the Polo and Vento will be available across all the Volkswagen dealerships from today and the company is even offering a 4-year warranty, 4-year RSA, and 3-free services as standard.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Polo and Vento are our class-leading products and they have been setting new benchmarks in their respective categories since their introduction. Today, I am delighted to launch the limited Matt edition models of both the carlines for our discerning customers, who want to stand out from the crowd. We are confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy driving these cars with an understated elegance, which offer superior quality, German engineering and TSI powered fun-to-drive experience.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.