Volkswagen Polo, Vento facelifts to launch in India on September 4th: Here’s what’s new

Volkswagen is going to launch the second mid-life updates for the Polo hatchback and Vento mid-size sedan in India on September 4th. The respective facelifts will see both these cars come with minor cosmetic updates on the outside. Going by the plethora of spy shots of these vehicle circulating on the internet, we can tell you that the aesthetic changes on both these cars will take inspiration from Volkswagen's GTI models. What this means is that the updates on the Polo and Vento are going to come with revised headlamps, sportier bumpers along with a new set of alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the mid-life updates of the Volkswagen Polo and Vento are going to come with additional features and creature comforts. Both these cars are already quite well-equipped but the new additions will make them on par with the current rivals. Not only this, but the updated models will comply with the upcoming safety regulations which come in full-effect starting October 2019. As a result of this, the Polo and Vento facelifts, in addition to dual-airbags, ABS and EBD, will also get driver and passenger seat belt warning, rear parking sensors along with high-speed alert system as standard across the range.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Polo facelift will continue to be offered with its current range of BS-4 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol derivative will be a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit capable of churning out 76 hp of power while the diesel engine will be a 1.5-litre unit good for 90 hp of power. The GT variants will get the same 1.2-litre, 105 hp petrol and 1.5-litre, 110 hp diesel units. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Vento facelift will continue to be offered with the 1.6-litre, 105 hp and 1.2-litre turbocharged, 110 hp petrol engines along with 1.5-litre, 110 hp diesel unit.

Volkswagen is currently working on localizing its 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine for the Indian market. Available in 96 hp and 115 hp configurations in the international markets, this engine will soon make its way under the hoods of the Polo and Vento's facelift iterations ahead of the BS-6 deadline.

Image Credits: Team-BHP