Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 launched: New petrol engines, diesel discontinued

The Volkswagen Polo as well as Vento now get a 6-speed manual transmission option along with naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engines.

Volkswagen has launched the Polo and Vento BS6 models in India. The company has opened sales of the new models at the same price as before. The Volkswagen Polo BS6 price starts from Rs 5.82 lakh while the Polo TSI retails for Rs 8.02 lakh onwards. If you think that the price of the latter is lower, there is a catch. Volkswagen has introduced a manual transmission with the TSI engine. Not only this, there are many other changes. Read on to find out.

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento are now available only in petrol guise. The 1.0-litre MPI that was introduced sometime last year has now been updated. This engine produces 76PS of power and 96Nm. A 6-speed manual transmission replaces the earlier 5-speed unit and is now standard across the Polo and Vento range. Not only this, the earlier 1.2-litre TSI engine too has been discontinued. A new 1.0-litre TSI engine takes its place. Express Drives had earlier reported this development and our educated guess has now been proved correct. The 1.0-litre TSI makes more power at 110PS and a bit more torque than before at 175Nm. A 6-speed automatic replaces the earlier 7-speed DSG. There are no claimed efficiency numbers at the moment but VW says that the engine is now lighter and hence the economy should go up.

Visually, there are no changes but Volkswagen has made heat insulating glass as standard across range. This aids in not only the comfort but also reduces the load on the airconditioner, thereby eking maximum fuel efficiency.

The Volkswagen Vento BS6 is available only with a 1.0-litre TSI engine. This one can be ordered with a 6-speed manual or the automatic. Prices for the manual start from Rs 8.86 lakh while the automatic range begins from Rs 12.09 lakh. Express Drives spoke to a few dealers and they confirmed that there are very few stocks of the diesel Polo and Vento in the showrooms. The company had apparently stopped sending the BS4 models in late January. If you’re okay with a powerful as well as efficient BS4 diesel, now is the right time to visit a Volkswagen dealership

