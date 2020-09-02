Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

The Volkswagen Vento and Polo both return with automatic transmission options with the new Polo GT TSI and the Vento Highline Plus in the BS6 era. While we enthusiasts mourn the loss of the DSG from the offering, the Polo and the Vento are now available with a new automatic transmission.

By:Published: September 2, 2020 5:07 PM

Volkswagen India has announced the prices of the new automatic versions of the Polo and Vento. While they had promised to launch the two models with automatic transmissions, unfortunately, due to the costs associated with the twin-clutch DSG units, both the Polo and Vento will now be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. The BS6 Polo GT TSI with the automatic is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh while the BS6 Vento Highline Plus automatic is set at a price of Rs 12.99 lakh. All prices are for the moment are introductory and dealerships are accepting bookings for the models already. Online bookings through the Volkswagen India website options are also available. Deliveries are said to begin from September 15, the prices which have been announced are only for the top-spec models of the automatic versions meaning that the gearbox will be offered in lower variants as well.

The new 6-speed automatic transmission comes paired with the turbocharged 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI engine which is offered on both the hatchback and the sedan. The engine develops 108hp and 175Nm of torque. Volkswagen claims that with the automatic transmission, the BS6 Polo AT can deliver upto an ARAI certified 16.47km/l while the Vento can deliver 16.36km/l. There is no diesel offering in the Volkswagen line up across the range as the manufacturer has moved away from diesel engines entirely in India from April 1 with the BS6 transition.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that Volkswagen follows a philosophy to provide premium and accessible cars to the Indian consumers. Thus, by introducing the automatic variants of the BS6 Polo and Vento, Volkswagen is making its products more accessible.

The Polo GT TSI will come equipped with dual airbags, black OVRM caps, GTI inspired seats and a back roof-mounted spoiler. The Vento Highline Plus, on the other hand, is offered with upto 4 airbags and LED headlamps in addition to other features already available in the Vento.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

Big discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on new Renault Duster Turbo, Kwid, Triber this September

Big discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on new Renault Duster Turbo, Kwid, Triber this September

Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price & more!

Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price & more!

August 2020 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata lead the charge with growth amid coronavirus pandemic

August 2020 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata lead the charge with growth amid coronavirus pandemic

Beware! Automated red light & speed violation system installed at these locations in Delhi

Beware! Automated red light & speed violation system installed at these locations in Delhi

All-new Rolls-Royce Ghost II breaks cover: ‘Post-Opulence’ priced at Rs 6.9 crore in India

All-new Rolls-Royce Ghost II breaks cover: ‘Post-Opulence’ priced at Rs 6.9 crore in India

Two-wheeler sales August 2020: Strong sales recovery for TVS, Bajaj over July, Hero sales up 7% YoY

Two-wheeler sales August 2020: Strong sales recovery for TVS, Bajaj over July, Hero sales up 7% YoY

Tata Nexon XM variant launched with sunroof: Most affordable sunroof-equipped SUV in India

Tata Nexon XM variant launched with sunroof: Most affordable sunroof-equipped SUV in India

Honda City 4th-generation variant line up revised: Older model now cheaper by this much

Honda City 4th-generation variant line up revised: Older model now cheaper by this much

Maruti Suzuki records 17.1% year-on-year sales increase: Strong demand for Swift, Baleno pushes growth

Maruti Suzuki records 17.1% year-on-year sales increase: Strong demand for Swift, Baleno pushes growth

The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

Car sales August 2020: Hyundai domestic sales up 19.9% as auto sector sees revival

Car sales August 2020: Hyundai domestic sales up 19.9% as auto sector sees revival

Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

Vespa Racing Sixties launched in India: Price, features of Vespa SXL-based scooter revealed

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

TVS Ntorq 125 BS6 price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed!

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

New Tata Nexon teaser suggests DCT automatic launch tomorrow: What to expect

BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Triumph marks 61 years of Bonnie: Free accessories worth Rs 61,000 with Bonneville range

Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV

Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV