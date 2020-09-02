Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

The Volkswagen Vento and Polo both return with automatic transmission options with the new Polo GT TSI and the Vento Highline Plus in the BS6 era. While we enthusiasts mourn the loss of the DSG from the offering, the Polo and the Vento are now available with a new automatic transmission.

Volkswagen India has announced the prices of the new automatic versions of the Polo and Vento. While they had promised to launch the two models with automatic transmissions, unfortunately, due to the costs associated with the twin-clutch DSG units, both the Polo and Vento will now be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. The BS6 Polo GT TSI with the automatic is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh while the BS6 Vento Highline Plus automatic is set at a price of Rs 12.99 lakh. All prices are for the moment are introductory and dealerships are accepting bookings for the models already. Online bookings through the Volkswagen India website options are also available. Deliveries are said to begin from September 15, the prices which have been announced are only for the top-spec models of the automatic versions meaning that the gearbox will be offered in lower variants as well.

The new 6-speed automatic transmission comes paired with the turbocharged 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI engine which is offered on both the hatchback and the sedan. The engine develops 108hp and 175Nm of torque. Volkswagen claims that with the automatic transmission, the BS6 Polo AT can deliver upto an ARAI certified 16.47km/l while the Vento can deliver 16.36km/l. There is no diesel offering in the Volkswagen line up across the range as the manufacturer has moved away from diesel engines entirely in India from April 1 with the BS6 transition.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that Volkswagen follows a philosophy to provide premium and accessible cars to the Indian consumers. Thus, by introducing the automatic variants of the BS6 Polo and Vento, Volkswagen is making its products more accessible.

The Polo GT TSI will come equipped with dual airbags, black OVRM caps, GTI inspired seats and a back roof-mounted spoiler. The Vento Highline Plus, on the other hand, is offered with upto 4 airbags and LED headlamps in addition to other features already available in the Vento.

