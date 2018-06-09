Volkswagen Polo, Vento and Ameo gets special Sport editions in India: Prices, features and more

Volkswagen India has announced the launch of new special editions on its carlines Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Ameo and Volkswagen Vento to celebrate the upcoming Sport season. The new editions of these cars get glossy black roof foil, stylish side foil, black glossy rear spoiler and carbon finish ORVM cover. All these additional exterior styling changes are being offered without any extra costs.

Volkswagen says that prospective customers test driving these Volkswagen cars can also participate by writing a slogan following the #BeASport and one lucky winner shall get the chance to win a Sport edition Volkswagen car.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Volkswagen carlines endows the characteristics of the #BeASport campaign, offering the precision, power and performance as demanded by the Indian customers. With our special editions, we aim to reinstate the cheer, fun and the spirit of driving among our prospective customers this sports season.”

The Sport edition models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India without any additional cost to the customers. The changes on these special Sport editions are only on the exteriors and the interiors remain unchanged. Mechanically, Volkswagen Polo, Vento and Ameo get no changes and continue to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Volkswagen Petrol Price:

Volkswagen Ameo: Rs 5.62 - 7.57 lakh

Volkswagen Polo: 5.53 - 7.37 lakh

Volkswagen Vento: Rs 8.32 - 11.15 lakh

Volkswagen Diesel Price:

Volkswagen Ameo: Rs 6.65 - 9.99 lakh

Volkswagen Polo: Rs 7.04 - 8.90 lakh

Volkswagen Vento: Rs 9.65 - 12.55 lakh