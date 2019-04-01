Volkswagen Polo, Vento and Ameo get new Black & White Edition: What’s new

Volkswagen Polo, Vento and Ameo will now be available in Black and White Edition across VW dealerships in India at no additional cost. Considering customer feedback, Volkswagen India has reintroduced 'Deep Black' colour for its best-selling cars - Polo and Vento. The new edition includes several cosmetic upgrades and will be available only in select variants and colours. Current prices of Polo, Ameo, and Vento start at Rs 5.75 lakh, Rs 5.87 lakh, and Rs 8.68 lakh, respectively.

These upgrades on Volkswagen Polo, Ameo and Vento include body graphics, leatherette seat covers in black and white, roof edge spoiler, rear spoiler in gloss finish, R16 Portago alloys, black painted roof, 'Black & White' badge on fender finished in chrome, and black ORVMs(outside rear view mirrors).

“It is our constant endeavour to enhance our product offerings that are in-line with evolving consumer aspirations. The Polo & Vento have been strong contenders within their segments,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said.

“Adding a dash of style, these enhanced feature offerings further make an attractive value proposition for our discerning customers. In turn, giving them the power of choice within the Volkswagen product portfolio.”

Starting 1st January this year, all Volkswagen cars have been offered with four-year/1 lakh standard warranty, 4-year free roadside assistance, and three free services in one year or up to 15,000 km.

Skoda to lead Volkswagen’s India operations: New MQB A0 platform to spawn Ford EcoSport rival

In February this year, sources close to the development informed Express Drives that Volkswagen Ameo is scheduled to get a few cosmetic updates this year to ensure that it stays fresh and relevant vis-a-vis the competition. The company so far has not revealed much, saying product plans will be disclosed eventually.

The Volkswagen Ameo, a late entrant to the compact sedan space, was launched in 2016 specifically tailored for the Indian market. Since its launch, the Ameo has not particularly set the sales charts on fire selling about 9,841 over the course of 2018. In comparison, the Dzire sold 19,073 units in January alone.