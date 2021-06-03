Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

Volkswagen India has introduced the automatic version of the mid-spec Polo on offer. The Comfortline trim Polo TSI AT is priced at Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in two paint specifications.

By:June 3, 2021 1:21 PM

The Volkswagen Polo mid-spec model has been introduced with the turbo petrol engine with the automatic option. The Polo Comfortline TSI AT has been launched for Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Should you chose a metallic paint option, the price will climb north by another Rs 10,000 to Rs 8.61 lakh (ex-showroom). However, early birds can avail of a special offer. Volkswagen is willing to sell the models with a Rs 17,000 discount till the end of June 2021. You can take home a Polo Comfortline TSI AT from Rs 8.34-8.44 lakh (ex-showroom) this month.

The Comfortline TSI AT, as the name suggests comes with the 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine is tuned to develop 110hp and 175 Nm of torque. It is also rated to have a tested fuel efficiency of 18.24 Km/l. This model adds features like a Blaupunkt 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and automatic climate control.

In addition, it will continue to come equipped with the standard set of features of the Polo Comfortline variant. It includes electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors, ambient lighting, rear windshield washer and wiper, remote central locking, rear parking sensors, cooled glovebox among more. Safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard.

The Polo rivals the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Tata Altroz. Prices for the Polo start from Rs 6.16 lakh, while the top-spec GT model costs Rs 9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The new trim-line will be available in Red, Sunset Red, White, Silver &and Carbon Steel colour options.

