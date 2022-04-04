Volkswagen Polo signs out of India with Legend Edition

The new Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition has been launched in India at Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. This special farewell edition marks the end of the journey for the 12-year long lifecycle of Polo in India.

Volkswagen Polo is a very popular premium hatchback among driving enthusiasts in the Indian market. The production of the Polo commenced in India in 2009 while it was launched at the 2010 Auto Expo. In all these years, Polo has received several minor cosmetic and major mechanical upgrades. But now, it will be finally discontinued and to bid farewell to this ‘fun to drive’ hatchback, Volkswagen has launched the new Polo ‘Legend Edition’ in India.

The new Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition has been launched at Rs 10.69 lakh, ex-showroom, the same as its GT TSI variant. Mechanically, the Legend Edition of Polo remains identical to the GT TSI model. However, it gets some subtle cosmetic updates. For instance, it features ‘Legend’ badges on the side fenders & tailgate, a dual-tone paint scheme with a glossy black roof, black trunk garnish and new graphics on the body panels.

Powering the new Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition is the same 1.0-litre TSI motor that also powers its other variants. It develops 113 hp of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. However, the engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission only. The Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition celebrates the 12-year journey of this iconic car in India. Also, it is worth mentioning that only 700 units of this special farewell edition will be produced.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality.”

He further added, “The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited “Legend edition” for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo.” With no replacement being planned in the near future, will you miss the Volkswagen Polo in India? Do let us know in the comments section below!

