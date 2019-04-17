Volkswagen Polo Plus unveiled at 2019 Shanghai Auto Show: Larger size makes it great for India

Volkswagen Polo Plus has been unveiled at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2019 and is essentially a less loaded trim of the new-generation Polo on sale in international markets. The Polo Plus has the same dimensions as the international-spec Polo on sales in markets like Europe. In comparison to the VW Polo on sale in India, Polo Plus is larger with length more than that of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. It is currently only for the Chinese market.

VW Polo Plus is 4053 mm in length, it is 1740 mm wide and 1449 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2564 mm and it gets 16-inch alloy wheels. It is slightly narrower and shorter in comparison to the Europe-spec Polo, which has 17-inch alloys.

The Polo Plus may be scaled down in terms of features on board but it does get a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with rear parking camera, leather upholstery, steering wheel mounted controls, among others.

Volkswagen Polo Plus misses out on automatic climate control and instead gets a manual unit. It is fitted with a Beats audio system with four speakers and tweeters, but it does not feature Apple CarPlay.

Skoda to lead Volkswagen’s India operations: New MQB A0 platform to spawn Ford EcoSport rival

There is so far no word on whether or not Volkswagen Polo Plus will launch in India, but the current-generation Polo is due an update here. And based on VW Group's India strategy announced last year, Volkswagen has big plans for this market.

Last year, VW announced under India 2.0 strategy that Skoda would lead its operations in the country. Skoda is slated to introduce new products based on Volkswagen's MQB platform, which already meets all the legal requirements for the Indian market and meets the new safety norms for cars in India with effect from April 2020.