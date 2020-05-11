Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

Volkswagen India has introduced the Polo and Vento TSI Edition models with subtle cosmetic tweaks to enhance their appearance for the limited edition models

By:Updated: May 11, 2020 4:51:19 PM

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition has been launched in India and will be available in limited numbers. The TSI Edition models said to offer some additional features with the already BS6 upgraded model. The Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus MT TSI Limited Edition is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, while the same variant of the Vento is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). For the Polo, the TSI Edition helps lower the price of the Highline Plus model while it drops the price of the Vento Highline Plus variant by Rs 1 lakh.

Both the Vento and Polo come with as standard with a 1.0-litre  petrol engine. It develops 75hp and 95Nm of torque with the base Polo. This version is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The higher trim levels of the Polo sees the engine tuned to 108hp and 175Nm of torque. Mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-sped automatic. This tuning is offered as standard with the Vento.

The Polo and Vento TSI Edition models use the higher-spec tune of the engine that is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Polo and Vento are rated to deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.24 Kmpl for the Polo and 17.69 Kmpl for the Vento. What is different in the TSI Edition models are the Body Graphics, TSI badge on the rear passenger door, backed-out ORVMs, gloss black roof and spoilers for this limited edition variant.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we aim to democratise our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers. Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building an interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers.”

With the BS6 upgrade to the Polo and Vento, Volkswagen discontinued its older engine line up for India. The diesel variants were discontinued entirely while the new 1.0-litre petrol engine was introduced. Volkswagen India has also created an online portal recently to allow customers to book their new VW cars, or schedule a service slot from the comfort of their home. The new vehicles that will be booked will be delivered to all VW dealerships in India once the lockdown is lifted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

How to book a car during lockdown: Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Honda Amaze & more available online

How to book a car during lockdown: Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Honda Amaze & more available online

Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here's how!

Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here's how!

Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

Book your next Audi using Augmented Reality from home: 10 step process explained

Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

Okinawa starts partial production in lockdown with new Covid-19 safety rules

Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

Affordable BS6 CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh: Maruti WagonR, Alto 800, Aura and more

BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

BS6 Vespa Elegante 149 specs, features revealed: Engine gets smaller but for a clever reason!

Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Indian SUVs, MPVs, sedans with best legroom between Rs 10-15 lakh

Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon

Production-ready 2020 Mahindra Thar spotted: Next-gen BS6 Thar launch soon

India's most fuel efficient bike, Hero HF Deluxe now costlier by this much

India's most fuel efficient bike, Hero HF Deluxe now costlier by this much

Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer

Shocking! This cheap Chinese copy of Yamaha R15 sold in Pakistan is an absolute Monday-Blues killer

Mahindra launches 'Own Online': Digital solution for contactless vehicle sales

Mahindra launches 'Own Online': Digital solution for contactless vehicle sales

Hero Destini 125 prices increase: Access rival now costlier by this much

Hero Destini 125 prices increase: Access rival now costlier by this much

Hero MotoCorp restarts selling bikes, scooters via 1,500+ outlets: 10,000 units sold already amid lockdown

Hero MotoCorp restarts selling bikes, scooters via 1,500+ outlets: 10,000 units sold already amid lockdown

Hero Passion Pro BS6 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Hero Passion Pro BS6 prices increase: Costlier by this much

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Mahindra Electric elevates Mahesh Babu as Managing Director and CEO

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Covid-19 lockdown: Jawa dealerships reopen with these directives, doorstep deliveries & more on offer

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Video: 2020 Jeep Wrangler violently flips during crash test. Removable doors, roof cause for concern

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine

Exclusive! 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift leaked: Nios rival expected with minor tweaks, updated engine