Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition launched with 110hp: Priced from Rs 7.9 lakh

Volkswagen India has introduced the Polo and Vento TSI Edition models with subtle cosmetic tweaks to enhance their appearance for the limited edition models

The Volkswagen Polo and Vento TSI Edition has been launched in India and will be available in limited numbers. The TSI Edition models said to offer some additional features with the already BS6 upgraded model. The Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus MT TSI Limited Edition is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, while the same variant of the Vento is priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). For the Polo, the TSI Edition helps lower the price of the Highline Plus model while it drops the price of the Vento Highline Plus variant by Rs 1 lakh.

Both the Vento and Polo come with as standard with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. It develops 75hp and 95Nm of torque with the base Polo. This version is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The higher trim levels of the Polo sees the engine tuned to 108hp and 175Nm of torque. Mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-sped automatic. This tuning is offered as standard with the Vento.

The Polo and Vento TSI Edition models use the higher-spec tune of the engine that is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Polo and Vento are rated to deliver a fuel efficiency of 18.24 Kmpl for the Polo and 17.69 Kmpl for the Vento. What is different in the TSI Edition models are the Body Graphics, TSI badge on the rear passenger door, backed-out ORVMs, gloss black roof and spoilers for this limited edition variant.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we aim to democratise our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers. Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building an interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers.”

With the BS6 upgrade to the Polo and Vento, Volkswagen discontinued its older engine line up for India. The diesel variants were discontinued entirely while the new 1.0-litre petrol engine was introduced. Volkswagen India has also created an online portal recently to allow customers to book their new VW cars, or schedule a service slot from the comfort of their home. The new vehicles that will be booked will be delivered to all VW dealerships in India once the lockdown is lifted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.