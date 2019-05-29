Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento Cup Editions with Cricket World Cup 2019 inspired updates launched

With the onset of Cricket World Cup 2019, Volkswagen has just launched Cup editions of Polo, Ameo and Vento. The newly launched Volkswagen Polo Cup Edition is priced at Rs 6.49 lakh while the Ameo Cup Edition can be yours for a price of Rs 6.19 lakh. Last, the Volkswagen Vento Cup Edition will set you back by Rs 9.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India). The new Volkswagen Polo and Ameo Cup editions get power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine good for producing 76hp of power and and 95Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Vento Cup edition is powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 105hp and 153Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox comes standard on the Cup Editions.

The new Cup Edition models get Cup-themed stickers on the sides. Moreover, these get mock leather seat covers with Cup logo. The new Volkswagen Polo Cup Edition gets 15-inch Razor alloy wheels. On the other hand, the Ameo Cup Edition has on 15-inch Tosa alloy wheels and the Vento Cup Edition rides on 15-inch Linas alloys.

Speaking on the introduction of this special CUP edition, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that in India, cricket is not merely a sport, but a religion. It is the equivalent of Soccer in Germany. World over, for Volkswagen, sport has played an integral part of our business. It not only brings in unity across the country but also displays passion, inspiration and excitement. Keeping this spirit in mind, we have launched the special Cup edition that showcases true sportsman spirit through its performance, power and precision across our product portfolio. We aim to reinstate the cheer and fun-to-drive experience among our customers this sports season. Keeping this spirit in mind, we have launched the special Cup edition that showcases true sportsman spirit through its performance, power and precision across our product portfolio. We aim to reinstate the cheer and fun-to-drive experience among our customers this sports season.