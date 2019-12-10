Volkswagen opens new dealership in Hyderabad with 5-car display & more

Volkswagen has announced the launch of its new dealership in the city of Hyderabad. The company said in a press statement that the new 2S facility will provide customers with sales & service offerings. The new outlet gets a 5-car display that will assist the company in showcasing its entire product range to customers. The new Volkswagen showroom will be operating under the leadership of Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. and the total network reach in Hyderabad by PPS Motors currently stands at eight touch-points. The professionally trained and technically proficient sales & service consultants at the dealership will assist customers in their purchase requirements. With the new dealership, PPS Motors now covers the entire region of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the inauguration, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that through Volkswagen Hi-Tech City, the company aims to enhance its reach and accessibility in high potential markets of India. Furthermore, he added that the new outlet will offer a comprehensive suite of sales and services along with a holistic car buying experience to all prospective customers. He said that with the inauguration of this new facility, Volkswagen shall continue to provide globally renowned standards of safety, build quality and a fun-to-drive experience.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new outlet in Hyderabad, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said that he is thrilled to increase the foothold in a market like Hyderabad, which is growing tremendously in terms of business and the affinity towards premium mobility. He added that with the inauguration of Volkswagen's facility in Hi-Tech City, he is accessible to informed and corporate customers that resonate with Volkswagen and German engineering.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Also, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel if you still haven't!