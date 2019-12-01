Volkswagen sales grow by 17 percent in November: Polo continues to be top contributor

Volkswagen India has reported a 17 percent growth in car sales in November this year compared to the same period last year - selling a total of 2,937 units last month. The sales number in November 2018 stood at 2,501 units. Amidst sloping sales numbers across the automobile market in the country, this is yet another month for VW India to report positive growth. The manufacturer says that the top contribution to the sales number continues to come from Volkswagen Polo hatchback, followed by Volkswagen Ameo, Volkswagen Vento, and then Volkswagen Tiguan.

Also, Volkswagen announced a five-year warranty for its diesel cars across the Polo, Ameo and Vento series. Effective 1st January 2019, all Volkswagen carlines come with a standard warranty, RSA as below:

“We’re extremely delighted with our performance this month. The consecutive growth reinstates the trust and preference of our customers in Volkswagen. Amidst tough market conditions, the brand has consistently delivered its value proposition to customers in this region,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said.

Merger of Volkswagen subsidiaries to help in sustaining profitability: Zac Hollis

In September this year, Volkswagen India launched Corporate Editions of its popular models - Polo, Ameo, Vento, and Tiguan. Volkswagen offers Corporate Edition on select variants of the four vehicles with the new warranty package and roadside assistance. The new Corporate Edition models are aimed at individuals working in the corporate world as well as organisations across industries, which include MSMEs, government employees, lawyers, architects, chartered accountants, and others.

Corporate Edition of the Polo, Ameo, Vento and the Tiguan will only be offered with diesel variants and will be available from all 132 VW dealerships in India. The five-year warranty on the diesel Polo, Ameo and Vento models as standard effective on all three models as of 1 September.