Volkswagen Polo based Nivus compact SUV teased! Looks sporty

Volkswagen, the German automobile giant has teased the Polo based Nivus compact SUV. It will be based on Volkswagen's MQB AO platform which has been specifically designed for the emerging markets. The Nivus is expected to make its debut in the Brazilian market sometime during the middle of next year. The teaser image reveals that the Nivus will have a coupe-like stance towards the back. Up-front, the SUV comes with sweptback headlamps, with daytime running lights while at rear fascia gets wraparound LED tail-lamps.

Reports suggest that the Volkswagen Nivus will get a 1.0-litre, turbo petrol engine under its hood. This engine is likely to be paired with a manual as well as an automatic transmission. The cabin is likely to be loaded with a plethora of features and creature comforts.

So far, there is no indication from Volkswagen in relation to the launch of Nivus in the Indian market. For our market, the German automaker is working on an India-spec version of the T-Cross which will be based on the MQB AO IN platform. This will be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and launched subsequently.

In other news, Volkswagen has recently introduced updated models of the Polo in India. These models, remaining similar in terms of design, get minor cosmetic updates.

The Volkswagen Group has recently announced that it plans to introduce 75 all-electric vehicles in addition to 60 hybrid vehicles on a global scale by 2029. Furthermore, the German carmaker has also revealed its plans to sell 26 million electric vehicles along with 6 million hybrid vehicles in this duration.

The electric vehicles will be based on it's Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform while the hybrid vehicles are going to use High-Performance Platform (PPE).