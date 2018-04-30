Volkswagen launches SOL brand for EVs: Rolls out first electric SUV E20X with smart features

Volkswagen has recently introduced a new electric car brand by the name SOL. The company has also taken the wraps off the brand's first product that goes by the name E20X and it is an electric SUV. Volkswagen has joined hands with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp (JAC) brand from China. The electric car made its global debut at the Beijing International Automotive exhibition 2018. The new E20X electric SUV is actually a reworked version of the JAC iEV7 electric SUV. Currently, there are not much details available on the car but the company has disclosed the range. The new E20X electric SUV is able to cover a distance of 300 km in a single full charge. Proper details on the powertrain have not been disclosed as of now. However, it is believed that the E20X uses the same set up as the iEV7S model.

Other interesting features on the new E20X electric SUV include parking assist, a 360-degree camera and a lot more. The car will come with multiple smart options like artificial intelligence and intelligent connectivity. The price of the new E20X electric SUV will be almost 1,25,000 yuan that translates to Rs 13.13 lakh. Volkswagen has also announced that it aims to launch as many as 40 new energy vehicles in the next 8 years. The company also stated that it will have the localised production of electric cars in at least six of its production facilities in China.

China has updated its electric vehicle incentives strategies in order to favour long-distance cars. A few months back, according to the revised incentive policy in China, electric cars with over 400 km of range saw an increase in subsidy from RMB 44,000 t0 RMB 50,000. While manufacturers are currently focussing more on short distance cars, the new policy will definitely help in the development of long-range cars. The Government of China has also revised the subsidies on electric buses and has reduced them for battery powered ones.