Volkswagen Launches New Extended Warranty option: Here’s what you get for your money!



Ahead of the monsoon, Volkswagen India has announced a new monsoon benefits programme for it’s existing customers in the country. This Monsoon offer will provide existing as well as potential customers the newly launched, Service Value Package and 2+3 year Extended Warranty. Through this benefits scheme, Customers with an existing two-year new vehicle warranty, now have access to three more years of protection against unwanted repairs This new extended warranty option provides customers with a total of five years of peace of mind without having to worry about parts and service cost. Additionally, customers can access Volkswagen genuine care with the newly introduced one year Service Value Pack. This service pack comes with additional benefits including; a complimentary pick-up and drop with vehicle inspection, an engine check-up as well as special pricing on wheel alignment and balancing, minor body and paint jobs and a 3M Interior Enrichment Treatment.

Additionally, 1000 lucky customer from across India will also have a chance to win gift coupons from Volkswagen, while five customers also stand to gain one additional year of service as a bumper offer on the purchase of the Service Value Package during this monsoon. Now one might overlook the value of having a safety net during the monsoons, but with a large part of India residing along the coasts where flooding and rust emerge as potentially terminal issues having the manufacturer in your corner can make all the difference.

Speaking on the introduction of these initiatives, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “While the monsoon brings much-needed respite from the summer heat, it also calls for special attention to on-road safety. The 2+3 years Extended Warranty provides customers with an adaptable vehicle protection option, meanwhile the Service Value Package ensures their cars are maintained and equipped to deal with the change in climatic conditions. With these benefits, we encourage customers to prepare their cars for the monsoon season and extend our support to enable them to do so.”