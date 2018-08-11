Volkswagen Jetta aims to break land speed record on Bonneville Salt Flats

New Volkswagen Jetta with livery for the Bonneville Salt FlatsNew Volkwagen Jetta will be spearheading the German car manufacturer's hunt for another speed record after the success of the electric supercar I.D.R Pikes Peak in the "Race To The Clouds" held in the UK’s Goodwood Hill Climb. Volkswagen America is looking to break the land speed record in the BGC/G class of the Southern California Timing Association on Lake Bonneville – the salt flats in the US state of Utah. The attempt will be done in a specially prepared but near-production version of the new-generation Jetta.

The Volkswagen Jetta in question will be powered by a four-cylinder turbo engine that produces in excess of 493 hp. A slightly tuned down version of the same engine will be introduced in the new Jetta GLI, which is soon to launch in the US soon.

The VW Jetta will need to accelerate to more than 335.5 km/h to match the existing record in its class. Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO of Volkswagen of America: “With this attempt at the record we want to underline the sporting potential of the new Jetta and inspire our customers with the more powerful Jetta GLI.”

The record attempting VW Jetta has been stripped of unnecessary weight. The interior comprises only the controls for driving, a bucket seat with racing belts and a roll cage.

The Jetta attempting the land speed record was developed by Volkswagen of America in cooperation with the Bonneville specialists at THR Manufacturing in Ventura, California. It features other technical refinements such as a very low chassis, special wheels and tyres suited for salt flats, a limited slip differential for enhanced grip and two brake parachutes in the rear end.

“We wanted to emphasise the technical charisma of the Jetta and give the car designer graphics that set it apart from the extraterrestrial-looking environment of the Bonneville Salt Flats,” says Reto Brun, Director of the Design Center.