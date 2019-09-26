Volkswagen introduces Corporate Edition variants for Polo, Ameo, Vento and Tiguan

Volkswagen India has introduced Corporate Edition models for four of its models on sale. VW has launched the Polo, Ameo, Vento and Tiguan Corporate Edition with its variants and is offering a 5-year warranty for its diesel carlines across the Polo, Ameo and Vento as standard, while the same is offered with the Tiguan only with the Corporate Edition.

Volkswagen will be offering the Corporate Edition on select variants of the four vehicles with the new warranty package and roadside assistance. The new Corporate Edition models are aimed at individuals in working in the corporate world as well as organizations across industries, which include MSMEs, Government employees, Lawyers, Architects, Chartered Accountants and more.

The introduction of the Corporate Edition models come after the Indian government announced a reduction in corporate tax. With the Corporate Edition, VW is passing on the benefits of the new laws received from the government on to the customer through the reduction in corporate tax. What the Corporate Edition entails along with the tax reduction are benefits on purchase and servicing, accessories and loyalty points.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Volkswagen India welcomes the announcement by the Finance Minister on the reduction of the corporate tax rate. In lieu of this, we at Volkswagen would like to pass on the benefit to our customers through our Corporate edition. We are confident that this initiative would regain customer sentiment as its comprehensive and worthwhile package for prospective customers in search of premium mobility.”

The Corporate Edition of the Polo, Ameo, Vento and the Tiguan will only be offered with diesel variants and will be available from all 132 VW dealerships in India. The 5-year warranty on the diesel Polo, Ameo and Vento models as standard effective on all three models as of September 1.