Volkswagen introduces additional features on the Taigun and Virtus

Along with additional features, Volkswagen also announces a price hike of up to 2 percent across its product portfolio effective 1 April 2023.

Volkswagen India has announced feature enhancements on its India 2.0 cars – Taigun and Virtus. Having received good responses for the two products, the carmaker has further increased its value proposition and accessibility by offering Auto Headlights and Auto Coming/ Leaving Home lights on the Highline variant of the 1.0-litre TSI Dynamic Line and the GT variant of the 1.5-litre TSI Performance Line of the Volkswagen Taigun.

Additionally, the Volkswagen Virtus now gets rear fog lamps across its variants, a safety feature that enhances the visibility of the vehicle on the road. Along with these new feature additions, all MY23 variants on the Taigun and Virtus carlines are RDE and E20 norms-compliant.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our products are developed and packaged keeping in mind important and relevant features that add value to the lives of our customers. Product development is a continuous process at Volkswagen and we strongly believe the additional and new feature offerings across the Taigun and Virtus variants will increase their accessibility as well as a value proposition for our customers.”

The updated versions of both carlines will be available across the Volkswagen India network. In addition, all MY23 (model year 23) variants on these carlines are RDE and E20 norms-compliant. According to these developments and rising input costs, the Brand also announces a price hike of up to 2 percent across its product portfolio effective 1 April 2023.