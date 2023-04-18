Volkswagen India unveils new variants of Taigun and Virtus, to be available from June

The ‘GT Limited collection’ will comprise of the Virtus GT plus (DSG and Manual) in an exclusive ‘Deep Black Pearl’ finish and the Taigun GT Plus (DSG and Manual) in ‘Deep Black Pearl and ‘Carbon Steel Grey Matte’ finish.

Volkswagen India has unveiled the new variants of Taigun and Virtus and the GT Limited Collection’ at a press event in India. The market introduction of all new variants and the ‘GT Limited Collection’ will commence from June 2023.

The carmaker introduced the manual transmission on the top-of-the-line Virtus GT Plus that is powered by the 1.5l TSI EVO engine. The two variants of the Volkswagen Taigun include the GT Plus MT and GT DSG. The Lava Blue colour is the new addition on the Virtus and Taigun across all variants

Volkswagen India’s ‘GT Limited Collection’ includes the Virtus GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual in a ‘Deep Black Pearl’ finish, the Taigun GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual in ‘Deep Black Pearl’ and ‘Carbon Steel Matt’finishes.

That apart the upcoming special editions on the Taigun ‘Sport’ and ‘Trail’ as part of the ‘GT Limited collection’ was also showcased. In addition, the Taigun GT Plus MT and Taigun GT Plus DSG have a new matte finish exterior body colour, Matte Carbon Steel Grey. Enhancing the sporty appeal further on the Performance line, Volkswagen India introduced a Deep Black Pearl colour on the GT Plus variants of the Taigun & Virtus.

Speaking on the introduction of the new variants across the Taigun & Virtus carlines, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, " We have introduced three new variants, Virtus GT Plus manual, Taigun GT Plus manual and Taigun GT DSG, giving our customers a host of variants to choose from. Market introductions of these new variants will commence from June 2023 onward."

