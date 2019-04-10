Volkswagen’s Twitter banter with Audi, Skoda, Porsche will leave you amused!

To the sibling who's 'Simply Clever' and to the sibling who's the brat of the family, are a couple of Siblings Day greetings Volkswagen India has extended to the kids in the VW family. While we've seen such friendly messages social media from one manufacturer to another internationally, now we get to see one in India. Today is the National Siblings Day and Volkswagen is not leaving the opportunity to highlight the vastness of the Group.

Observed every year on 10th April, the holiday is recognised annually in some parts of the United States to celebrate the relationships of siblings. Volkswagen India sent out some tweets addressing several car manufacturers that are a part of the VW Group.

To the sibling who is the brat of the family. Howdy Audi! We love you. #HappySiblingsDay @AudiIN — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 10, 2019

Your idea has a nice ring(s) to it. https://t.co/MshreW6mXG — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 10, 2019

"To the sibling who's 'Simply Clever'." - a tweet, of course for Skoda India. "To the sibling who is the brat of the family. Howdy Audi! We love you." Audi India also indulged in the Siblings Day celebration, tweeting to VW saying: "What's up Volks? Wanna catch up on a round of #Polo!"

The message to Porsche points out to the sporty character: “To the sporty sibling for whom every driveaway is a field and every drive is a game.”

To the sporty sibling for whom every driveaway is a field and every drive is a game. #HappySiblingsDay @porsche_india — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 10, 2019

To the sibling who gets featured in all Punjabi songs. Hi there, Lamberghini #HappySiblingsDay #LamborghiniIndia — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 10, 2019

The best one though..

Volkswagen has big new plans for the Indian passenger car market and in June 2018, the German car giant confirmed that Skoda would now play a bigger role for the VW Group in leading its operations in India. Under the 'India 2.0' project, the company will focus on improving its market share in the country and will be rolling out new compact cars and SUVs based on its MQB platform.

Skoda will lead the charge for VW Group in India and plans to bring in new sub-compact cars and SUVs based on its MQB A0 platform which in India is known as the MQB-A0-IN. Skoda says that it is fully prepared to make the India-based cars and SUVs.

The MQB A0 platform will see Skoda challenging the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ford Ecosport by entering into hatch and sub-compact segments. The first vehicle based on Skoda's A0-IN platform will be launched in India in 2020.