Volkswagen India to hike prices of its cars by up to 5% from January 2022

Volkswagen Polo, Vento, and the all-new Taigun are all-set to become expensive by up to 5 per cent from January 2022. However, the recently launched Tiguan Facelift won’t receive any price hike.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that the company will increase the prices of its select cars by up to 5 per cent from January 2022. The company’s Indian portfolio currently includes Polo, Vento, Taigun, and Tiguan. The Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker has announced a price hike ranging between 2-5 per cent across the product range, save for the newly launched Tiguan Facelift. The revised prices will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

According to Volkswagen India, the company will increase the prices of its cars due to a rise in input costs and operational costs. As per the carmaker, they have tried to keep the impact on the customers at a minimal level. The exact model and variant-wise quantum of increase will be revealed at a later stage. Interestingly, the recently-launched Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift won’t receive any increment and it is currently priced at Rs 31.99 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Our efforts over the years has been to make our brand, products and services more accessible and establish Volkswagen as the brand of choice amongst our customers. Due to the substantial increase in the input and operational costs, we have decided to hike the prices of our product offering ranging from 2 per cent to 5 per cent and keeping the impact on customers at a minimal level.”

Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is worth mentioning that Volkswagen isn’t the only carmaker that will increase the prices across its entire product range from next month. Several mass-market players like Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Skoda, etc. along with luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi India, etc. have already announced that they will increase the prices of their products from January 2022, and more automakers are expected to follow the suit soon.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.