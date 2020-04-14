Volkswagen India starts dealer digital training: Service package, extended warranty announced

Volkswagen is extending a helping hand to the frontline warriors like healthcare officials and offering them special services on vehicles.

Volkswagen India has announced that they will contribute to the Prime Minister CARES Fund, to help give relief to coronavirus victims. They will do this through every car delivered to the customer. While in the lockdown sales as well as deliveries of the cars might not happen, Volkswagen is thinking of the future. The coronavirus pandemic has instilled a fear in the hearts of customers and many might not want to go to a dealership where there will be more human contact. For this, Volkswagen is training its dealer staff in digitalisation. Virtual trainings are been given to dealer partners and sales/support staff on sanitisation, mask usage and other hygiene practices. Moreover, VW is giving its dealers financial support and meeting infrastructure needs, in this time of crisis.

Customers who book a vehicle online during this period, stand to gain. Free car care services are being offered to new as well as prospective customers amongst the #RealHeroes. These include personnel working in the police force or healthcare departments. VW believes that these heroes have helped reduce the impact of COVID-19 to a great extent in India. The aforementioned enhanced vehicle protection plan brings in a AC disinfectant & Germkleen treatment and AC pollen filter (carbon activated) as well as 10-point check-up, for free. These benefits can be availed till June 30, 2020 at all VW dealerships. Additionally, on a new car sale, redemption vouchers as well as a reduction in prices of extended warranty and service plans too are being offered.

Elaborating on this initiative, Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, each and every one of us are extremely humbled by the selfless dedication by our #RealHeroes during this tough situation. As an organization, apart from our contribution as a Group to the community, Volkswagen pledges to contribute to the PM CARES Fund for every car delivered to the #RealHeroes. It will be in honor of all those heroes that are braving their way to protect lives #WeNotMe. We urge all citizens to support in flattening the curve.”

Digitalisation is going to be the key in auto sales in the near future. While most companies have already started it, there are some who are playing catch up. Contactless sales, the ability to customise while sitting at your home as well as having a knowledgeable person guide you are some of the benefits. Volkswagen, we say, has taken a step in the right direction.

