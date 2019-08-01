Volkswagen India shows growth in July despite market reporting downturn in car sales

Volkswagen India has said that the manufacturer has sold 2,521 units in India in the month of July 2019. The manufacturer has seen a marginal 2.2% increase in sales which reported 2,466 unit sales from the corresponding month last year.

At a time when the entire Indian automotive industry, including the segment leaders like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra all recording downturn in sales, Volkswagen claims not to be following the same trend. While the sales in exact numbers is no match for the manufacturers who possess a major part of the market share, but while nearly every reporting in red, a hint of green comes from the German automaker in India.

What is even more astounding being the fact that most manufacturers have constantly been updating their models, introducing new products, managing to fill gaps in their product portfolio. However, Volkswagen India has had no new products launched since the Passat premium sedan was introduced around the end of 2017.

What is even more interesting is that the Volkswagen Polo, which last received a major update in 2014, and many small variations were introduced over the years. Despite having no real updates to the Polo since, at a time when the market seems like it has been brought to its knees, sales of the Polo have gone up. In July 2018, VW sold 1,384 units while in July 2019, Volkswagen has sold 1,600 units of the Polo recording a 15.6% growth in sales.

While the latest generation of the Polo has been on sale in international markets, the model is not bound for India because it is a much larger vehicle and would not meet Indian requirements. Volkswagen is working towards updating the existing Polo and Vento models in India with test mule being spotted on Indian roads already.