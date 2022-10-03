Volkswagen India Sales September 2022: Volkswagen India sold 4,103 cars in September 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker recorded a 60 per cent YoY growth, thanks to Virtus and Taigun.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has revealed its sales figures for the month of September 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker sold 4,103 units in September this year, registering a 60 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 2,563 units. Volkswagen India’s sales growth can be attributed to newer products like the Virtus sedan and Taigun mid-size SUV.

Talking about the company’s sales performance on an MoM basis, Volkswagen India registered a massive 99 per cent growth as it sold 4,103 units in September 2022 when compared to 2,057 units in August this year. The carmaker currently has a network of 152 sales touch points and 120 service facilities which are present in 114 cities. Volkswagen India claims to cover more than 80 per cent of India’s geography.

Speaking about the sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Volkswagen has always been a brand of strong commitment and consistent performance. The testament of the same is the impressive sales performance owing to the youngest product portfolio comprising of the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan.”

He further added, “Amidst the supply chain challenges in the industry, the Brand has still maintained its product offerings and continues to deliver the best. We thank our customers for their trust in the brand. We are confident that with our 360° efforts, we will make 2022 a highly successful year for Volkswagen in India.”

